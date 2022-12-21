Today usually is the NFL deadline for TV flex decisions for the following week. But for Week 17, the league has the option of delaying the decision another week.

No decision came today.

Thus, it isn’t expected to come until after this weekend’s games.

The Chargers-Rams game currently is scheduled for Sunday Night Football on Jan. 1. That matchup looked appetizing before the season began.

But the defending Super Bowl champions are 4-10 and hard hit by injuries. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are among the Rams on injured reserve, and Aaron Donald has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain.

Better options than the Chargers-Rams might be the Dolphins-Patriots or Jets-Seahawks.

The Steelers-Ravens, Bucs-Panthers and Vikings-Packers are among the other matchups that could have playoff intrigue for one team or both.

No decision yet on Week 17 Sunday Night Football game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk