No decision on Watson Friday, QB arrives at stadium for game

It looks like it is game on for QB Deshaun Watson Friday night in his debut in uniform for the Cleveland Browns. The team had announced that Watson and other starters would play in tonight’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but there was a report that the NFL didn’t want him on the field at all.

Peter Harvey, who Roger Goodell appointed to hear the appeal, is mulling the league’s request for at least a full season suspension. As just reported, a settlement is possible but has not been reached at this time.

Instead, with the league offices closing soon and kickoff just hours away, Watson will be joining Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterbacks in Jacksonville tonight:

I’m told by sources that we will not get a Deshaun Watson decision today, which means we should expect to see him play in tonight’s Browns-Jaguars preseason game. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 12, 2022

Shortly after that report, we got a video of Watson arriving at the stadium for tonight’s game:

#browns QB Deshaun Watson has arrived in Jacksonville and is slated to play tonight vs the #jaguars. Catch me on @nflnetwork with more on Watson before the game. pic.twitter.com/kBoJBEZmtc — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 12, 2022

Browns fans will get their first look at the quarterback that the team traded a huge haul to acquire. Depending on the timing and results of Harvey’s appeal decision, it could be the last look at Watson in a Cleveland uniform for a while as well.

