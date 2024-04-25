No decision on Marcus Domask’s eligibility waiver

(WCIA) — One spot on Illinois’s 2024-25 roster remains in the air as Marcus Domask waits for an eligibility ruling.

In mid-April, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood shared that Domask had petitioned the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. Domask played ten games for Southern Illinois during the 2020-21 season before a season-ending foot injury.

The NCAA grants an extra year of eligibility if a player misses more than 30% of games due to an injury. The Salukis played only 26 games during the season in question, a shortened schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting Domask just shy of the 30% threshold.

“I have heard nothing new,” said Underwood on Tuesday. “I think I’ve always taken the approach when guys were in the draft and didn’t know whether they were going to come back or not you have to think worst case scenario that you’re not going to have that person. If you do, it’s the icing on the cake, so to speak.”

Domask averaged 15.9 points, five rebounds and 3.9 assists last season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.