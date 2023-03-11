With no deal from Raiders, Denzel Perryman to hit free agent market

If you watched Denzel Perryman play for the Raiders the past couple seasons, you might’ve thought he would be a priority to re-sign. After all, he made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and even while missing four games last season, still finished third on the team in tackles.

But the Raiders seem to have other ideas. The eight-year pro will hit the open market next week after not agreeing to a deal to return according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman plans to hit free agency next week, per source. He did not reach a deal with the #Raiders. Perryman made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 season and has 237 tackles in two seasons with Las Vegas (14 for a loss in '22).

Perryman was acquired by the Raiders in trade with the Panthers prior to the 2021 season and quickly became a pivotal part of the defense. He had signed a two-year deal with the Panthers and instead played it out in Las Vegas.

His exit leaves a gaping hole at middle linebacker, where they currently only have 2022 undrafted rookie Luke Masterson under contract. Which means should he sign elsewhere in free agency, the Raiders will likely have to seek out a replacement either among the outside free agents or in the draft.

