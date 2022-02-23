“No deadlines” for Aaron Rodgers, but “the earlier the better” for Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that he hasn’t made any decision about whether he wants to remain with the Packers for the 2022 season and the team isn’t setting any hard and fast date for him to share his plans.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said at a Wednesday press conference that there are “no deadlines” for a Rodgers decision, although he did say “the earlier the better” because of the impact his choice will have on the rest of the team’s offseason moves. Gutekunst also echoed the quarterback when it came to the improved quality of the communications that the two sides have had this offseason.

“We’re working together. The conversations after the season were very impactful and I appreciated them very much,” Gutekunst said.

One of those conversations had to do with the return of Tom Clements as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Gutekunst said the move wasn’t just about making Rodgers happy, but the quarterback gave his approval to the hiring and Gutekunst called it an example of the kind of input Rodgers has had this offseason. We don’t yet know if that means he’ll be back, but it would certainly seem to be a point in Green Bay’s favor.

