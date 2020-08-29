No cut at BMW Championship, but after 36 holes these players have work to do

There’s no cut this week at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

But after 36 holes, the projected FedEx Cup standings are sorting some things out. Namely, we’re getting a sense of who needs to do what over the weekend if he wants to advance to the season finale at the Tour Championship.

One player who’s in great shape is Rory McIlroy. He’s tied for the lead and has moved up 10 spots to No. 2 behind Dustin Johnson in the points. He’s attempting to become the first to win back-to-back FedEx Cups and the first to win three times.

Only the top 30 players in the points move on to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Top 5 before the BMW

Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas Webb Simpson Daniel Berger Collin Morikawa

Top 5 after 36 holes

Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Patrick Cantlay Webb Simpson

Biggest move up

Cantlay shot a 2-under 68 on Friday, one of only two players – along with Brendon Todd – to go 2 under for the day. Olympia Fields is proving to be one tough track this week, with Hideki Matsuyama’s first-round 67 the low score of the week so far. Cantlay had four birdies and an eagle but also a double bogey but is tied for the BMW lead with McIlroy at 1 under. They are the only two players under par so far.

In the top 30… for now

Mackenzie Hughes checks in at No. 30, up six spots, while Adam Scott is up nine spots to 29. Joaquinn Niemann is sitting at No. 28 after moving up three spots. Viktor Hovland has dropped three spots but is still at No. 27.

On the other hand, Cameron Champ and Cameron Smith both dropped six spots and are both currently on the outside looking in, with Champ at No. 31 and Smith at No. 32. Adam Long and Kevin Streelman also dropped six spots and sit at No. 33 and 34, respectively.

Other big movers

Louis Oosthuizen, who birded the 18th hole at the Northern Trust last Sunday to nab the No. 70 spot in the BMW, has moved up 28 more slots after his second-round 69. It’s the second biggest jump behind Cantlay’s. Oosthuizen is up to No. 42.

Bubba Watson, who played with Tiger Woods the first two days, shot up 20 spots to No. 38, still on the outside but heading the right direction.

Has work to do

Speaking of Tiger, he entered the BMW at No. 57. According to the PGA Tour, in a tweet posted before the first round, Woods “likely needs a solo-fourth or better to advance to the Tour Championship.” Woods shot a second-round 75 and couple that with his first-round 73 and he is ahead of just 12 players this week. He is now No. 63 in the points. Atlanta is looking like a long shot for Woods.

