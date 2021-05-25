No crowd restrictions in place for Detroit Lions games at Ford Field this fall

Capacity crowds will be a thing again at Ford Field this fall.

The latest rollback of COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, announced last week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, mean the Detroit Lions will not have limits on crowd size for home games in 2021.

Whitmer's latest plan called for indoor capacity limits to increase to 50% on June 1. Previously, there was a 20% capacity limit for large outdoor. At the start of the pandemic, indoor venues were limited to 300 people.

Exterior of the home of the Detroit Lions, Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

Per a May 20 press release, "the state will no longer limit capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings" beginning July 1.

Last year, the Lions played their first two home games with no fans in the stands, and graduated to having about 750 friends and family members in attendance by the end of the year.

Other NFL teams had similar capacity limits. Officially, the Lions played 12 of their 16 games at stadiums with no paid attendance. They played twice in front of crowds of more than 10,000 people, against the Jacksonville Jaguars (14,513) and Tennessee Titans (13,797).

Lions president Rod Wood said earlier this spring he was hopeful fans would be welcomed back at Ford Field this fall.

"I think if we continue on this trend, there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to have large gatherings of fans this fall," Wood said. "Whether it’s a full stadium or not, I’d certainly hope it’s going to be way more than 750 friends and family, that’s for sure."

According to NFL Network, 30 of the 32 NFL teams have been cleared to host full stadiums for preseason games this summer, with only the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos still facing some kind of capacity limit.

