No Crime Day events promote peace, nonviolence
Several community groups and churches are holding No Crime Day events throughout Saturday.
Several community groups and churches are holding No Crime Day events throughout Saturday.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
"When you work with or in Mexico you have to be very careful with the information you are sharing," a former DEA official told Insider.
Descendants of victims of Germany's atrocities in Namibia say the money offered is not nearly enough.
Christopher and Gracie Hager, a beloved Richmond couple, were slain Tuesday.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
“I shot my wife’s lover,” Greg Leon told police after the shooting. Prosecutors say it was murder. Leon claims self-defense.
Henry Service, who is African American, said he was driving his newly purchased Maserati when two officers “became fixated” on him.
A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.
Kyle Vinson told 9News he feared he would be "another George Floyd" when an Aurora police officer pushed a gun into the back of his head.
Alex Ewing, 60, was found guilty by a jury, The Denver Post reported, after a trial in which prosecutors argued DNA evidence pointed to Ewing as the suspect. Prosecutors alleged Ewing used a hammer and a knife to kill Debra Bruce Bennett, 27, his wife Debra, 26, and their daughter, Melissa, in the Bennetts' home in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Melissa Bennett also was raped, prosecutors said.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
Joseph Jiminez told the Riverside Press-Enterprise in a jailhouse interview that "voices" saying his loved ones would be killed led to the shooting.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
"Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
He faced 40 charges related to his reptile collection after a zebra cobra escaped in June, setting off a public frenzy.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.