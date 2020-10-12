No new COVID positive for Titans on Monday, keeping Bills meeting alive

The Tennessee Titans had no new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, the team announced. That’s good news in terms of Tuesday.
In a perhaps last ditch effort to keep their Week 5 game together, the NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills to Tuesday. That’ll kickoff at 7 p.m. as long as there are no further positive tests for the coronavirus on Tennessee’s roster before then.
Related
Bills-Titans in jeopardy? Positive test reported Sunday
Bills at Titans: Final injury reports
Former Bills CB Lafayette Pitts has workout with team
Bills at Titans: Team facilities opened Saturday