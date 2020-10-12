No new COVID positive for Titans on Monday, keeping Bills meeting alive

Nick Wojton

The Tennessee Titans had no new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, the team announced. That’s good news in terms of Tuesday.

In a perhaps last ditch effort to keep their Week 5 game together, the NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills to Tuesday. That’ll kickoff at 7 p.m. as long as there are no further positive tests for the coronavirus on Tennessee’s roster before then.

