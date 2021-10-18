No contract extension deal for Miles Bridges

Chris Haynes: Charlotte Hornets and swingman Miles Bridges will not reach agreement on a rookie-scale extension before the deadline and he’ll become a restricted free-agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Charlotte Hornets and swingman Miles Bridges will not reach agreement on a rookie-scale extension before the deadline and he'll become a restricted free-agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, league sources tell @YahooSports.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Three pretty significant 2018 draft guys — Sexton, Miles Bridges, DiVincenzo — still with no deals, along with a few others. 25 minutes to go.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Charlotte Hornets Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!

Hear from Head Coach James Borrego, Miles Bridges and more!

🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewHorn…

@Charlotte Hornets | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/okOCSTBbtH – 2:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

A deep dive on the #Hornets longest-tenured player, Miles Bridges. We sat down for a 1-on-1 to discuss his growth as a player and person.

On @Miles Bridges heading into a big season for him and the team. With thoughts from @MSU_Basketball coach Tom Izzo.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… pic.twitter.com/n7W4m4UtCX – 10:02 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:

D. Ayton

M. Bagley III

J. Jackson Jr

M. Bamba

C. Sexton

K. Knox

Miles Bridges

T. Brown Jr

D. DiVincenzo

L. Walker

K. Huerter

J. Okogie

G. Allen

A. Holiday

A. Simons

L. Shamet – 9:21 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Happy Miles Bridges extension deadline day pic.twitter.com/fKktdg6ojb – 5:16 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Players I’m keeping an eye on for rookie scale extensions before tomorrow’s (Monday, 10/18) deadline:

D. Ayton

J. Jackson Jr.

M. Bamba

Miles Bridges

D. DiVincenzo

L. Walker

K. Huerter

Everyone else has either extended already or isn’t likely to. – 4:43 PM

Michael Scotto: Miles Bridges and the Hornets have had discussions about a possible contract extension, HoopsHype has learned. Some around the league believe a possible floor for Bridges would be around the $20 million range annually.