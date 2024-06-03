'No concerns' over calf injury - Trippier

[Getty Images]

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier says the injury that has ruled him out for much of the final few months of the Premier League season is causing him "no concerns" as prepares to lead England out for their first pre-Euro 2024 friendly at St James' Park on Monday evening.

Trippier was sidelined from early March to mid May with a calf problem but returned for the Magpies' final three league games and will captain the Three Lions for their first match in the city since 2005.

"To be given the trust by Gareth is an amazing feeling," Tripper told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I'm really proud and really looking forward to the game.

"There's no concerns. It was disappointing with the injury at the time but I know in my head I've done everything right to get myself fit and available for firstly my club and then my country. As long as I know I've done that I'm happy.

"I've had a really solid week training and I'm ready to go.

"Pressure should be a privilege no matter if it's a friendly, a tournament, a qualifier. For England there is always going to be pressure but we've all been in pressure situations before with our clubs.

"We shouldn't be shy to say we want to win the tournament. We're not saying that in an arrogant way. We've come so close over the past couple of tournaments so hopefully this is the one where we can go one step forward and bring it back to England."

