'There is no composure in defence or attack'

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie says "there has been no desire" from the players to keep clean sheets in recent weeks and it has resulted in dropping points.

"It is frustrating," said Dowie on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "We are conceding way too easily."

The Reds have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since the narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on 2 March.

"Having a good defence wins you titles," she added. "Overall this season, I think ours has been quite solid but in the last few weeks it has almost looked like last season. There has been no desire or no real heart to keep clean sheets.

"We know we have people who can score goals so why are we not trying to stay in the game by defending with pride?

"There is no composure or coolness in defence or attack. It has been a really rough week for Liverpool."

