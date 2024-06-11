'There can be no complaint from Man City's £100m star'

[Getty Images]

Gareth Southgate made his final decisions which will have left Jack Grealish feeling miserable.

Dropping him may have made the odd headline but considering the seasons that Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze have had, there can be no complaint from Manchester City's £100m star.

I wrote on this page just a few weeks ago how Jack hadn't been beating defenders or even trying to go past them when the opportunities arose.

He has shown in the past he can do it, but other players in the England squad, like Bukayo Saka and Eze, have overtaken him this season while he started taking fewer risks.

This ability to break the lines has come back into focus after years of Pep Guardiola and Barcelona-style constant passing.

Kylian Mbappe is most likely to be top scorer and player of the tournament. If you had to note his one main asset over and above all the others, it is his pace and ability to go past defenders.

Line breakers will be crucial in this competition, be it Germany's Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane, or the France speed merchants Kingsley Coman and Mbappe.

These are creatives and risk takers. Without this attitude you simply aren't going to win this one.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter