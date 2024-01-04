No Commanders make the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

Five Washington Commanders made the Pro Bowl in 2022: Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, safety Jeremy Reaves and punter Tress Way.

One year later, the 4-12 Commanders saw no players make the Pro Bowl.

Four teams saw no players selected to the Pro Bowl, and three of those teams are currently in the top four of the 2024 NFL draft order: Carolina (No. 1, but pick goes to Chicago), Washington (No. 2) and New England (No. 3). Green Bay was the fourth team with no players selected to the Pro Bowl.

Only two Commanders finished among the top 10 in fan voting at their respective positions: Kam Curl (10th among safeties) and Terrell Burgess (third among specialists).

Who were Washington’s top contenders to make the Pro Bowl? Well, it’s tough to make an argument for anyone. Statistically, McLaurin is probably the most likely, as he’s 54 yards away from 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth consecutive season. However, McLaurin is far down the list among wideouts deserving to make the Pro Bowl, through no fault of his own.

Last season’s defense was among the best in the NFL, but the 2023 defense broke the franchise record last week for points allowed in a single season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire