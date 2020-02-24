No Combine drills for Josh Uche

With players arriving in Indianapolis for this week’s Scouting Combine, we’re starting to hear about which prospects won’t be doing on-field drills the next few days.

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche is on that list. Uche hurt his hamstring at the Senior Bowl and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will not be doing drills this week as he continues to recover.

Uche will be doing the interview and medical checkup portions of the Combine. Michigan will have its Pro Day on March 13 and Uche will likely find another time to work out for scouts if he’s not well enough to get on the field by that point.

Uche had 33 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble during his final season in Ann Arbor.