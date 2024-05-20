No Colts players featured on PFF’s top-25 under 25 list for 2024

Pro Football Focus recently put together their list of the top 25 players under 25 years hold heading into the 2024 season. Of the players included, none of them were members of the Indianapolis Colts.

The top five included Detroit’s Penei Sewell, New York’s Sauce Gardner, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, and Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton.

Rounding out the list at No. 23 was Houston cornerback Derek Stingley, New Orleans’ wide receiver Chris Olave, and Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts.

For PFF’s full list, click here.

The top players from this Colts team in 2024 who, at that time, were under 25 years old were Josh Downs, Kwity Paye, and Jonathan Taylor.

Downs is coming off a rookie season where he totaled 771 yards on 68 receptions with two touchdowns. Paye finished second on the team in sacks with 8.5, while Taylor has put together a very productive career at running back.

Downs will turn 23 years old before Week 1, but both Paye and Taylor are now 25.

A year from now, when new top 25 under 25 rankings are released, the Colts have a few potential candidates to make that list, including Anthony Richardson, Laiatu Latu, and Adonai Mitchell, depending on how the 2024 season plays out for each of these players.

Along with their top 25 under 25 list, PFF also put together their top 30 over 30, which did include Colts’ defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire