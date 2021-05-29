It’s no coincidence Lightning’s Pat Maroon is going for third straight Cup

TAMPA — Several months before they became Stanley Cup champions, the Lightning struggled to shake off their past failures. They began last season slowly, and the hangover of their disappointing first-round loss to the Blue Jackets lingered.

Pat Maroon was new to the Lightning locker room, and having just lifted the Cup the previous season with the Blues, he brought a winning mentality to his new team. Maroon — along with fellow newcomer Kevin Shattenkirk — couldn’t grasp why his new teammates weren’t letting go of the past.

“We weren’t getting the results we wanted early in the season, there was a lot of talk about the Columbus series, a lot of talk in our locker room, and I think those two guys were instrumental in having that narrative leave our locker room,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Those two guys were a big part of getting the guys to turn the page because they weren’t here for that, and I think they saw it as being disruptive. They were instrumental parts in helping us get past that.”

Maroon now is playing for his third straight Stanley Cup, and everyone around him says it’s no coincidence that he has such bragging rights. Maroon is a role player, doing the blue-collar work on the Lightning’s fourth line. But If there are certain qualities that make a winning player — like a positive mentality and a reputation for being a hard worker and a good teammate — Maroon possesses those.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I try to do the best I can to keep the guys motivated, keep them light, keep them laughing in the room,” Maroon said. “Just knowing our structure, our system and what works and what does not work so I try to just remind the guys as much as I can. I try to be a good leader. It’s been fun to watch our team grow the last two years and the way we’ve changed our game and the way we’ve competed. We know how we’re supposed to win and how we’re not supposed to win.”

Maroon gets a lot of attention for providing physicality. He is the team’s enforcer and doesn’t shy away from confrontations. He can be an agitator at times, but he’s always there to defend a teammate. And the grit Maroon provides is something the Lightning needed to win last year’s Stanley Cup.

if you don’t have a guy like that on your roster, you’re looking for one,” said NHL Network studio analyst and former defenseman Stu Grimson, who got into his share of fights as a player. “There are exceptions along the way, there are clubs that can get by without it, but it takes a special group. It’s a commodity that every club covets.

“It’s kind of an equalizer in some respects. If you can go out and acquire that, why wouldn’t you because it comes with nothing but upside when you get someone who can play and be dependable like a Patrick Maroon can.”

There’s no doubt Maroon got under the Panthers’ skin in the first round. He set the tone heading into the playoff series, beckoning the Florida bench to come at him while being escorted off the ice during the Lightning’s May 8 game in Sunrise.

He received a one-game suspension for going after Panthers forward Brandon Montour after the two were separated by officials. And during the series, Maroon received a $3,879.31 fine for tackling Noel Acciari on a late-third period faceoff in Game 5.

“I don’t try to look for it unless it comes to me,” Maroon said. “Some players are just doing their job and they’re playing hard, but between the whistles, I just try to go out there and stick up for my teammates as best I possibly can. It’s always been in me to do that. I’ll continue to do that. I just feel like I’m here to protect my teammates. I’m here to help in any way that I can. If I can make the team play bigger and stronger and you know, then you know that’s a positive sign.”

He’s not a top offensive threat — even though he was a 27-goal scorer in 2016-17 in Edmonton when he had Connor McDavid as a linemate — and he averaged just 11:36 of ice time in the regular season. But he takes pride in doing the little things like winning puck battles and playing the forecheck.

“When he’s down low with the puck, it doesn’t matter who’s on D,” rookie forward Ross Colton said. “I don’t think you’re gonna take it from him. He’s so effective with the puck and I think for a while there, that’s why we were having so much success (on the fourth line).”

Maroon was rewarded with one of the biggest goals of the Panthers series, scoring first in Game 6, a tone setter in the Lightning’s 4-0 series-clinching victory. Maroon went to the net as center Tyler Johnson beat out an icing call and centered a pass to him in front.

“He’s just a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” forward Alex Killorn said. “It doesn’t matter how many minutes he’s playing. Whenever he’s one the ice, he makes an impact. There’s obviously a lot of things that go on in the game. For him to kind of stand up for his teammates, he’s always willing to do that and, you know, I guess keep the team on their toes a little bit.”

Colton — who has tried to emulate Maroon’s relentlessness in battling for the puck — said Maroon has been a huge help to him on and off the ice throughout his rookie season.

“Winning back-to-back Cups doesn’t just happen for no reason,” Colton said. “With Patty, he’s awesome. Whatever he says in the locker room goes a long way with everyone and he just does the little things on the ice right. He’s always a calming presence on the ice when I would come back from a shift, even if I was a little frustrated. He’s an awesome guy and a good friend.”

