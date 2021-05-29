It’s no coincidence Lightning’s Pat Maroon is going for third straight Cup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Times
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA — Several months before they became Stanley Cup champions, the Lightning struggled to shake off their past failures. They began last season slowly, and the hangover of their disappointing first-round loss to the Blue Jackets lingered.

Pat Maroon was new to the Lightning locker room, and having just lifted the Cup the previous season with the Blues, he brought a winning mentality to his new team. Maroon — along with fellow newcomer Kevin Shattenkirk — couldn’t grasp why his new teammates weren’t letting go of the past.

“We weren’t getting the results we wanted early in the season, there was a lot of talk about the Columbus series, a lot of talk in our locker room, and I think those two guys were instrumental in having that narrative leave our locker room,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Those two guys were a big part of getting the guys to turn the page because they weren’t here for that, and I think they saw it as being disruptive. They were instrumental parts in helping us get past that.”

Maroon now is playing for his third straight Stanley Cup, and everyone around him says it’s no coincidence that he has such bragging rights. Maroon is a role player, doing the blue-collar work on the Lightning’s fourth line. But If there are certain qualities that make a winning player — like a positive mentality and a reputation for being a hard worker and a good teammate — Maroon possesses those.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I try to do the best I can to keep the guys motivated, keep them light, keep them laughing in the room,” Maroon said. “Just knowing our structure, our system and what works and what does not work so I try to just remind the guys as much as I can. I try to be a good leader. It’s been fun to watch our team grow the last two years and the way we’ve changed our game and the way we’ve competed. We know how we’re supposed to win and how we’re not supposed to win.”

Maroon gets a lot of attention for providing physicality. He is the team’s enforcer and doesn’t shy away from confrontations. He can be an agitator at times, but he’s always there to defend a teammate. And the grit Maroon provides is something the Lightning needed to win last year’s Stanley Cup.

if you don’t have a guy like that on your roster, you’re looking for one,” said NHL Network studio analyst and former defenseman Stu Grimson, who got into his share of fights as a player. “There are exceptions along the way, there are clubs that can get by without it, but it takes a special group. It’s a commodity that every club covets.

“It’s kind of an equalizer in some respects. If you can go out and acquire that, why wouldn’t you because it comes with nothing but upside when you get someone who can play and be dependable like a Patrick Maroon can.”

There’s no doubt Maroon got under the Panthers’ skin in the first round. He set the tone heading into the playoff series, beckoning the Florida bench to come at him while being escorted off the ice during the Lightning’s May 8 game in Sunrise.

He received a one-game suspension for going after Panthers forward Brandon Montour after the two were separated by officials. And during the series, Maroon received a $3,879.31 fine for tackling Noel Acciari on a late-third period faceoff in Game 5.

“I don’t try to look for it unless it comes to me,” Maroon said. “Some players are just doing their job and they’re playing hard, but between the whistles, I just try to go out there and stick up for my teammates as best I possibly can. It’s always been in me to do that. I’ll continue to do that. I just feel like I’m here to protect my teammates. I’m here to help in any way that I can. If I can make the team play bigger and stronger and you know, then you know that’s a positive sign.”

He’s not a top offensive threat — even though he was a 27-goal scorer in 2016-17 in Edmonton when he had Connor McDavid as a linemate — and he averaged just 11:36 of ice time in the regular season. But he takes pride in doing the little things like winning puck battles and playing the forecheck.

“When he’s down low with the puck, it doesn’t matter who’s on D,” rookie forward Ross Colton said. “I don’t think you’re gonna take it from him. He’s so effective with the puck and I think for a while there, that’s why we were having so much success (on the fourth line).”

Maroon was rewarded with one of the biggest goals of the Panthers series, scoring first in Game 6, a tone setter in the Lightning’s 4-0 series-clinching victory. Maroon went to the net as center Tyler Johnson beat out an icing call and centered a pass to him in front.

“He’s just a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” forward Alex Killorn said. “It doesn’t matter how many minutes he’s playing. Whenever he’s one the ice, he makes an impact. There’s obviously a lot of things that go on in the game. For him to kind of stand up for his teammates, he’s always willing to do that and, you know, I guess keep the team on their toes a little bit.”

Colton — who has tried to emulate Maroon’s relentlessness in battling for the puck — said Maroon has been a huge help to him on and off the ice throughout his rookie season.

“Winning back-to-back Cups doesn’t just happen for no reason,” Colton said. “With Patty, he’s awesome. Whatever he says in the locker room goes a long way with everyone and he just does the little things on the ice right. He’s always a calming presence on the ice when I would come back from a shift, even if I was a little frustrated. He’s an awesome guy and a good friend.”

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • Alexander Volkanovski deems Brian Ortega ‘fake’ and ‘awkward’ after ‘Ultimate Fighter’ filming

    Alexander Volkanovski entered "The Ultimate Fighter" with the intention of stirring the pot and it looks like he achieved his goal.

  • Brad Keselowski on 2022 plans: 'When I can, I'll tell you'

    CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski deflected reports Friday night that he’s set to leave Team Penske for a driver-ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski was asked about next season after Cup Series practice for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford […]

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Phil Mickelson unbothered by Charles Schwab Challenge struggles: 'I won the PGA, so...'

    Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.

  • Free agent RB Le'Veon Bell insists he'll play in 2021

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.

  • Tim Tebow inspires former Super Bowl champ to make comeback at new position: 'I just need a shot'

    Brandon Jacobs vs. Derrick Henry is a matchup NFL fans deserve to see.

  • Soccer-UEFA's Ceferin favours Champions League Final Four format

    European soccer's governing body last month made some changes to its top continental club competition by approving a new format from the 2024-25 season with 36 clubs and teams set to play four more matches compared to the current format. But the final phase of the competition remains a knockout stage from the round of 16 onwards, with a final hosted each year by a different city. Due to months-long interruptions in play because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, UEFA had to reschedule the competition and scheduled the final phase in Portugal.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Danny Ainge claims 'I never heard any of that' in response to Kyrie Irving's Boston racism concerns

    The Celtics executive says he's never heard complaints about racism in Boston from Irving or any other player.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

    Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it.

  • Dozens of planes packed with English soccer fans touch down in Porto

    Planes packed with excited English fans wearing soccer jerseys and scarves touched down every five minutes at Porto's airport on Saturday as the city geared up for the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City. Around 40 flights from England were expected in Porto during the day, with the first fans having arrived at 8.40 a.m. (0740 GMT) ready for a day exploring the northern Portuguese city, drinking beer and attending the clash. "Hopefully that plane is bouncing on the way back," said Manchester City fan Neal who travelled to Porto with his father and will head back home in the early hours of Sunday on a charter flight.

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • A's take lead on Upton's error, beat Ohtani and Angels 3-1

    Shohei Ohtani's control wavered late, and the Oakland Athletics took full advantage. Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run from second base in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman’s single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Friday night.

  • 76ers' Tobias Harris on Russell Westbrook popcorn dump: 'Why'd it have to be somebody in our fanbase?'

    Philadelphia sports fans have a certain reputation.