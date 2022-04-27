No Coach K, Jay Wright or Roy Williams. Who is the best college basketball coach left?

A seismic shift has taken place in college basketball.

In the last year, three colossal coaches have stepped away from the game.

Roy Williams retired from UNC last April. Mike Krzyzewski wrapped up his 42nd season at the Final Four earlier this month. Since then, another Final Four stepped down, when Jay Wright retired last week after 21 seasons as the head coach of Villanova.

Between Williams, Krzyzewski and Wright, the trio has combined for 2,747 wins and 10 national titles.

With the passing of the guard, who is now the best college coach? Vote below.