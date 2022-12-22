No Chicago Bears players made the 2023 Pro Bowl roster

The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday evening and for the first time since 2018, no Chicago Bears players made the cut, including quarterback Justin Fields.

The second-year signal caller hasn’t popped off the stat sheet with his passing totals, but has been an elite runner this year which gave fans hope he could make a case for a spot. Fields has 2,048 passing yards with 15 touchdowns to 10 picks, but has rushed for 1,000 yards on the dot with eight touchdowns in 13 games. He is eyeing the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, set in 2019 by Lamar Jackson.

The quarterbacks who made it over Fields were Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks.

The news of any Bears players not making the team isn’t totally surprising, but a couple of former Bears did earn Pro Bowl honors. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who spent half the year in Chicago before getting traded, made the squad for the first time in his career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Smith has 130 total tackles, nine for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and a career-high three interceptions.

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded in the offseason, also made the squad for the seventh time in his career. Mack has 45 total tackles, 10 for a loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Pro Bowl rosters were voted on by fans, players, and coaches. For the first time ever, a live football game will not be played. Instead, a flag football game will take its place, along with various skills competitions. The Pro Bowl events will take place Sunday, February 5th in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire