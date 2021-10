No Chase Claypool for Steelers vs. Packers

In this article:

Add Chase Claypool to the laundry list of Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out for the matchup in Green Bay on Sunday.

Claypool, who injured his hamstring during practice, was previously deemed questionable.

#Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game at Green Bay. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2021

List