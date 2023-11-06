No changes to NFL schedule in Week 11

As the Broncos come off their bye next week, get ready to see them play in primetime for two consecutive weeks.

As noted by Aric DiLalla of the team's website, the NFL confirmed that there won't be changes to the schedule for Week 11. That means we'll officially see the 3-5 Broncos next Monday night when they play the Bills in Buffalo and then host the Vikings on Sunday night in Week 11.

The Jets and Raiders will play next Sunday night while the Chiefs will host the Eagles for a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII on Monday in Week 11.

The league has yet to flex a primetime game in 2023. The league can flex Sunday Night Football at its discretion between Weeks 11-17 and Monday Night Football between Weeks 12-17.

Thursday Night Football can be flexed up to twice between Weeks 13-17.