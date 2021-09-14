No changes for Florida in CBS Sports power rankings heading into Week 3

Florida’s 42-20 win over South Florida on Saturday was never in doubt, but it was yet another outing in which the team underperformed based on its preseason expectations, at least offensively. The Gators still have a lot to figure out, particularly at the quarterback spot, heading into a crucial matchup against Alabama.

It seems CBS Sports is also withholding judgment on UF before that game, as in the latest power rankings from Dennis Dodd, Florida didn’t see any change. The team still ranks 13th, the same place it occupied last week.

Here’s Dodd’s take on the Gators.

Biggest sidebar of Alabama week: Who will start at quarterback? Who will end at quarterback? Who will play well? Dan Mullen has himself a QB controversy that isn’t controversial. Anthony Richardson has outplayed Emory Jones at every opportunity. Richardson is the first Gators quarterback to run and throw for 100+ yards each in a game since Tim Tebow in 2009. Your call, Dan.

There’s no doubt that Richardson is currently outplaying Jones, but there could be some credence to the fact that a wider swathe of the playbook is available when Jones is in the game. Either way, Jones has to execute when he’s on the field, and so far, he hasn’t been.

Richardson could very well be the X-factor on Saturday, and it would likely take a special game from him to upset the Crimson Tide. If the Gators pull it off, though, they should see a huge surge in these power rankings next week.

