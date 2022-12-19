No changes to Florida basketball’s status in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida basketball got back on the winning track last Wednesday with a neutral-court win over the Ohio Bobcats in Amalie Arena, Tampa. The victory represented a much-needed bounce-back from a whipping at the hands of the UConn Huskies who still remain undefeated through 12 games.

While Todd Golden’s team looked a lot better in its most recent outing it was clearly a result of facing an under-matched team. Nonetheless, the Gators came out strong and were relentless until the final horn, giving the fanbase some hope that better days are ahead.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 7 of men’s college basketball action was released on Monday afternoon and the Orange and Blue remained voteless dating back to the Nov. 14 update. However, six Southeastern Conference schools are currently ranked in the top 25, led by the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 8), followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 10), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 11), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 15), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16) and Auburn Tigers (No. 24).

Next up for the Gators are the Oklahoma Sooners who come to Gainesville on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a late-night tangle. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

