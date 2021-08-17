No changes to Dolphins’ depth chart after first preseason contest

Given how we know the Miami Dolphins are currently enveloped in an intense evaluation period of their roster, it is almost certain that the team’s required depth chart release is done out of formality and is not a real-time look at how the team is perceiving the players on the field. For some, there may be motivational ploys at play. For others, perhaps there’s some gamesmanship about the upcoming roster cuts.

Either way, preseason depth charts shouldn’t be considered a living, breathing documentation of how the team internally feels about the players. But one must be submitted regardless on a weekly basis. Miami’s Week 2 depth chart of the preseason has been released — and it looks rather familiar.

Because it is the exact same one we got ahead of last week’s trip to Chicago. Here is Miami’s current Week 2 depth chart ahead of this week’s practices against the Falcons:

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver (1) – DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Robert Foster, Kirk Merritt, Kai Locksley

Left Tackle – Austin Jackson, Jonathan Hubbard, Larnel Coleman

Left Guard – Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Durval Queiroz Neto

Center – Michael Deiter, Matt Skura, Cameron Tom

Right Guard – Robert Hunt, Jermaine Eluemunor, Robert Jones

Right Tackle – Jesse Davis, Adam Pankey, Timon Parris, Tyler Marz

Tight End – Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long, Carl Tucker, Chris Myarick, Carson Meier

Running Back – Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, Jordan Scarlett, Gerrid Doaks

Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Reid Sinnett

Wide Receiver (2) – Albert Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry

Wide Receiver (3) – Will Fuller, Mack Hollins, Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford

DEFENSE

Defensive End (1) – Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler, Jason Strowbridge

Nose Tackle – Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins, Benito Jones

Defensive End (2) – Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jonathan Ledbetter, Jerome Johnson

Linebacker (1) – Jerome Baker, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson, Kylan Johnson

Linebacker (2) – Benardrick McKinney, Sam Eguavoen, Vince Biegel, Shaq Griffin

Linebacker (3) – Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett, Jaelan Phillips, Tyshun Render

Nickel CB – Justin Coleman, Jamal Perry, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Jaytlin Askew

Cornerback (1) – Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Terrell Bonds, Tino Ellis

Cornerback (2) – Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Javaris Davis, Trill Williams

Free Safety – Justin McCourty, Jevon Holland

Strong Safety – Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem, Nate Holley

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker – Jason Sanders

Punter – Michael Palardy

Holder – Michael Palardy

Long Snapper – Blake Ferguson

Kick Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle, Noah Igbinoghene

Punt Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle, Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry