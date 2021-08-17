No changes to Dolphins’ depth chart after first preseason contest
Given how we know the Miami Dolphins are currently enveloped in an intense evaluation period of their roster, it is almost certain that the team’s required depth chart release is done out of formality and is not a real-time look at how the team is perceiving the players on the field. For some, there may be motivational ploys at play. For others, perhaps there’s some gamesmanship about the upcoming roster cuts.
Either way, preseason depth charts shouldn’t be considered a living, breathing documentation of how the team internally feels about the players. But one must be submitted regardless on a weekly basis. Miami’s Week 2 depth chart of the preseason has been released — and it looks rather familiar.
Because it is the exact same one we got ahead of last week’s trip to Chicago. Here is Miami’s current Week 2 depth chart ahead of this week’s practices against the Falcons:
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver (1) – DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Robert Foster, Kirk Merritt, Kai Locksley
Left Tackle – Austin Jackson, Jonathan Hubbard, Larnel Coleman
Left Guard – Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Durval Queiroz Neto
Center – Michael Deiter, Matt Skura, Cameron Tom
Right Guard – Robert Hunt, Jermaine Eluemunor, Robert Jones
Right Tackle – Jesse Davis, Adam Pankey, Timon Parris, Tyler Marz
Tight End – Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long, Carl Tucker, Chris Myarick, Carson Meier
Running Back – Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, Jordan Scarlett, Gerrid Doaks
Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Reid Sinnett
Wide Receiver (2) – Albert Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry
Wide Receiver (3) – Will Fuller, Mack Hollins, Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford
DEFENSE
Defensive End (1) – Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler, Jason Strowbridge
Nose Tackle – Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins, Benito Jones
Defensive End (2) – Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jonathan Ledbetter, Jerome Johnson
Linebacker (1) – Jerome Baker, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson, Kylan Johnson
Linebacker (2) – Benardrick McKinney, Sam Eguavoen, Vince Biegel, Shaq Griffin
Linebacker (3) – Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett, Jaelan Phillips, Tyshun Render
Nickel CB – Justin Coleman, Jamal Perry, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Jaytlin Askew
Cornerback (1) – Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Terrell Bonds, Tino Ellis
Cornerback (2) – Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Javaris Davis, Trill Williams
Free Safety – Justin McCourty, Jevon Holland
Strong Safety – Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem, Nate Holley
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker – Jason Sanders
Punter – Michael Palardy
Holder – Michael Palardy
Long Snapper – Blake Ferguson
Kick Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle, Noah Igbinoghene
Punt Returner – Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle, Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry