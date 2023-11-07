No change in Tuesday betting odds update for LSU vs. Florida in Week 11

LSU’s hopes of returning to the SEC Championship Game and reaching the New Year’s Six (or even possibly the College Football Playoff) came to an end against Alabama on Saturday.

The team doesn’t have time to dwell on that one if it wants to avoid a spiral as the Tigers are now set to welcome Florida to town. The Gators are looking to bounce back after losing back-to-back games, and they need to win one of their final three matchups — all of which come against ranked opponents — to reach a bowl game in coach Billy Napier’s second season.

Here are the latest odds, which remain unchanged from Monday as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Florida +13.5

-110 O 63.5

-110 +450 LSU -13.5

-110 U 63.5

-110 -650

LSU will host the Gators at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network in Week 11.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire