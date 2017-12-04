No change to Sunday Night Football in Week 15

When the NFL schedule was released this offseason, the Cowboys’ visit to Oakland was set for Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Neither of those teams have seen their seasons play out exactly as hoped, but they won’t be flexed out of prime time. The NFL announced on Monday that there will not be a change to the times of any game that week.

There are some games on the schedule that would have appeal to move into the Sunday night slot, although CBS likely protected the Patriots-Steelers matchup that will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams will be in Seattle for what could be an NFC West title clash and Aaron Rodgers could return to the lineup when the Packers travel to Carolina at 1 p.m. ET.

Appealing as those games are, the Cowboys have historically been a big draw and the league’s never been in a hurry to move their games to slots with fewer potential viewers.