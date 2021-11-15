No change for Crimson Tide in Week 2 MBB AP Poll

Layne Gerbig
The Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has managed to start the season hot. During Week 1 the Tide took down Louisiana Tech 93-64, then defeated South Dakota St. by a final tally of 104-88.

The Week 2 AP Poll has just been released, and the Crimson Tide maintain their standing at No. 14 in the poll.

AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 2 poll

RANK

TEAM

REC

PTS

1

Gonzaga(55)

2-0

1517

2

UCLA(6)

2-0

1450

3

Kansas

2-0

1400

4

Michigan

2-0

1252

5

Villanova

1-1

1232

6

Purdue

2-0

1223

7

Duke

3-0

1143

8

Texas

1-1

1058

9

Baylor

1-0

1010

10

Illinois

2-0

920

11

Memphis

2-0

886

12

Oregon

2-0

802

13

Kentucky

1-1

773

14

Alabama

2-0

743

15

Houston

2-0

655

16

Arkansas

2-0

646

17

Tennessee

2-0

575

18

North Carolina

2-0

506

19

Ohio State

2-0

438

20

Maryland

3-0

306

21

Auburn

2-0

286

22

St. Bonaventure

2-0

280

23

UConn

2-0

236

24

Florida

2-0

141

25

USC

2-0

63

Next week’s slate of games for the Crimson Tide isn’t too difficult to maneuver through, with a game against South Alabama on Tuesday and another against Oakland on Friday.

