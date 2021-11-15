No change for Crimson Tide in Week 2 MBB AP Poll
The Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has managed to start the season hot. During Week 1 the Tide took down Louisiana Tech 93-64, then defeated South Dakota St. by a final tally of 104-88.
The Week 2 AP Poll has just been released, and the Crimson Tide maintain their standing at No. 14 in the poll.
AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 2 poll
RANK
TEAM
REC
PTS
1
Gonzaga(55)
2-0
1517
2
UCLA(6)
2-0
1450
3
Kansas
2-0
1400
4
Michigan
2-0
1252
5
Villanova
1-1
1232
6
Purdue
2-0
1223
7
Duke
3-0
1143
8
Texas
1-1
1058
9
Baylor
1-0
1010
10
Illinois
2-0
920
11
Memphis
2-0
886
12
Oregon
2-0
802
13
Kentucky
1-1
773
14
Alabama
2-0
743
15
Houston
2-0
655
16
Arkansas
2-0
646
17
Tennessee
2-0
575
18
North Carolina
2-0
506
19
Ohio State
2-0
438
20
Maryland
3-0
306
21
Auburn
2-0
286
22
St. Bonaventure
2-0
280
23
UConn
2-0
236
24
Florida
2-0
141
25
USC
2-0
63
Next week’s slate of games for the Crimson Tide isn’t too difficult to maneuver through, with a game against South Alabama on Tuesday and another against Oakland on Friday.
