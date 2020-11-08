Analysis: Panthers threw everything at Chiefs and almost pulled it off. Now they’re mad.

The Carolina Panthers came into Arrowhead Stadium as double-digit underdogs and losers of three straight.

Without one of the team’s best defensive players in hybrid safety Jeremy Chinn, the Panthers were in a difficult position against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Lingering issues of the 3-6 Panthers bubbled up once again. Penalties (a season-high 12), not coming out of halftime with adjustments and holes on defense.

But instead of bowing down to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Panthers did what they have done all season: Remained competitive and put it all on the table. And once again coming up just short, 33-31.

Despite all of the obstacles, the Panthers kept Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (8-1) in reach with an impressive performance by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and gutsy decision-making by head coach Matt Rhule. Once again, the Panthers left a visiting stadium a historic Joey Slye field goal shy of a different outcome.

“When you think about how we’re coming up short in these games, a game like today, it pisses you off. And especially when you play a team, as good as the Chiefs are,” Bridgewater said. “Obviously, you lose the game, sometimes you are able to learn from it and quickly put it behind this one. This is one of those games that pisses you off a little bit, at least it should piss you off.”

The Panthers were in command in the first half, winning the time off possession battle 19:23 to 10:37. That partly came from Rhule’s decision to go for it on fourth down in the red zone on Carolina’s first drive and try a fake punt on the next. Throughout the season, the Panthers have been forced to settle for field goals. Rhule knew they couldn’t do that against Kansas City.

“We felt like looking back over the course of our year, what’s kept us from winning more games (hasn’t) been not moving the football but it’s been scoring touchdowns, not field goals,” Rhule said.

Three of the Panthers’ four touchdown drives featured a fourth-down conversion (3/3 on the day).

The offense started the game with a statement drive of 15 plays in 8:53 that ended in a nine-yard Christian McCaffrey receiving touchdown on fourth down. It was the team’s longest offensive drive since 2014.

The next drive was extended by a decision fake a punt on fourth-and-7 from the Panthers’ 45-yard line. Without Chinn, who converted a fake punt last week against Atlanta, punter Joe Charlton threw a 28-yard pass to wide receiver Brandon Zylstra.

“The punt fake, to me, we thought we had it and it was one that if we didn’t have the look we could check out of it,” Rhule said. “Obviously, those things that are well-designed like that make it a lot easier to execute, to call, because you know that the way they’re set up, they will be executed.”

The drive ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel that was assisted by a solid block from running back Mike Davis, giving the Panthers a 14-3 lead.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown in the first half on a crazy play by Mahomes, who snapped the ball while he was in motion, to Demarcus Robinson. But the Panthers still went into halftime up 17-13, thanks to a 47-yard Slye field goal.

It was the 15 minutes in the third quarter that caused the most issues.

On the first drive of the second half, the Panthers were cruising until McCaffrey was stopped for a loss of a yard from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line. McCaffrey ran up the middle on third down as well, picking up just a yard. A 51-yard Slye field-goal attempt bounced off the upright, giving the Chiefs the ball at their own 41-yard line.

“I’m still surprised that ball missed off that left upright,” Slye said.

Five plays later, a 44-yard pass to Travis Kelce led to a four-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and the Chiefs took their first lead of the day. Kelce had a career-day, finishing with 10 catches for 159 yards.

While the Panthers came back in the game in the fourth quarter and kept it close, that stretch of plays proved hard to overcome.

Kansas City grew the lead even more on its next drive, finishing with a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Tyreek Hill. After the game, safety Sam Franklin took responsibility for a miscommunication on the play.

