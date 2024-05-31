“No chance” – Bernardo Silva weighs up debate on Champions League and Ballon d’Or accolades

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has issued a clear response when quizzed on whether he would swap his UEFA Champions League crown for a Ballon d’Or.

Many football supporters were left stunned during the last edition of the French Football award that saw Erling Haaland snubbed to first prize despite his Treble success with Manchester City.

As well as claiming the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League at the first time of asking working under Pep Guardiola, Haaland also broke a number of goalscoring records along the way but was beaten by Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or.

Similar occurrences are often experienced by Manchester City’s Rodri, who has consistently proven to be arguably the club’s most vital player in Guardiola’s system, but is often overlooked in the race for English football awards in particular.

Speaking during a new interview with Sky Sports this week, Bernardo Silva was very clear when quizzed on whether he would ever claim a Ballon d’Or if it meant giving up his UEFA Champions League prize with Manchester City.

“I always do my best to support my team-mates and do what is best for the team,” Bernardo Silva admitted.

“In the end, winning the Champions League is much better than winning a Ballon d’Or. I would not swap it. No chance.”

Bernardo Silva is often seen as another of Manchester City’s most crucial footballers, having excelled in a variety of positions for the club since his arrival in the summer of 2017 from French side AS Monaco.

However, that special bond between the Portugal international and the four-time successive Premier League champions could come to an end any time soon, with the 29-year-old consistently linked with moves away from the club.

Barcelona are understood to be his preferred destination due to cultural preferences, however the Catalan club are unable to finance a permanent deal at the valuation of the player’s Manchester City release clause – believed to be £50 million.