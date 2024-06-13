He Has No Ceiling – Tottenham Hotspur Star’s Former Boss Has High Praise

Former Volendam boss Wim Jonk is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has no ceiling and added that the defender has everything that the modern footballer requires.

Tottenham signed Van de Ven from Wolfsburg last summer and the centre-back quickly managed to become a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up.

Van de Ven, who came through Dutch outfit Volendam’s academy system and played for their first team under Jonk, has earned a spot in Ronald Koeman’s Euro 2024 squad with his performances this season.

Jonk, who quickly noted his talent at Volendam, believes that Van de Ven’s potential does not have a ceiling.

He pointed out that a contemporary footballer needs physicality, mental strength and the right mindset, everything that the Spurs defender already has.

“Micky has no ceiling”, Jonk told Dutch outlet ESPN.nl.

“Everything you need in contemporary football – physical conditions, mental strength and the right mindset – he possesses that.”

The Netherlands will begin their Euro 2024 journey against Poland on Sunday and Van de Ven will be hoping that he will be in the starting line-up for that game.