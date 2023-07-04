No Cardinals make top edge defender list

We have yet another set of rankings that do not include any Arizona Cardinals players. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar continued his positional player rankings entering the 2023 season and ranked the top 11 edge rushers in the NFL.

As one could expect, no Arizona Cardinals player made the cut, not even for honorable mention.

Arizona’s edge defenders are young and promising but have not yet reached anywhere near the caliber of player any on this list is.

The Cardinals’ outside linebackers are inexperienced.

They include rookie second-round pick BJ Ojulari, 2022 third-round picks Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, third-year player Victor Dimukeje and special teams ace (with a 2020 flash in the pan) Dennis Gardeck.

2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins is still listed as an inside linebacker but, based on offseason practice reps, is moving to the edge.

Gardeck had seven sacks in 2020, but the group of Dimukeje, Thomas, Collins and Sanders have eight career sacks.

Thomas and Sanders showed promise but neither are there.

Perhaps they will get there in the years to come, but there is no snub in 2023.

