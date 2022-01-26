No Cardinals rookie honored by PFWA

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced their player awards and honors for on-field play this week. That includes the top rookie awards and all-rookie team for the 2021 season.

The 2021 rookie of the year awards are unsurprising. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase were honored as the top defensive and offensive rookies, and Parsons was named the overall top rookie by the PFWA.

The Arizona Cardinals had multiple rookies in important roles in 2021, but none were among the PFWA’s All-Rookie team.

The Cardinals’ top three draft picks in 2021, linebacker Zaven Collins, receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Marco Wilson were not part of the All-rookie team.

Collins saw his playing time diminish as the season went on. Moore missed several games with an ankle injury and Wilson’s performance dipped late in the season after Robert Alford got hurt.

None was expected to receive any all-rookie honors.

Even though none of the Cardinals’ rookies are considered among the league’s best, the experience all had this past season hopefully will lead to a more productive second year.

List

The PFWA 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams

Aaron Rodgers

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



