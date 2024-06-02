No Cardinals named among top interior pass rushers in league, yet

The Arizona Cardinals have remade their defensive line in the offseason. They re-signed L.J. Collier, who played only one game before his season ended with a torn biceps. They signed Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols and Khyiris Tonga in free agency. They drafted Darius Robinson in the first round.

Collier has pass-rushing punch. Jones emerged as a productive pass rusher. Robinson has potential.

However, none has reached a level to be considered one of the best in the league. No Cardinals player landed in the list that Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell put together, ranking the top eight interior pass rushers in the league.

With the legendary Aaron Donald now retired, somebody else must take the title.

The top of the list now has San Francisco’s Javon Hargrave, so the title remains in the NFC West.

The contract the Cardinals gave Jones suggests they project that he can be even more productive than he has been. And selecting Robinson in the first round, they hope he can be that interior force they have not had in some time.

After the Rams’ Kobie Turner made the list after his rookie season, perhaps Robinson will make the cut next offseason.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire