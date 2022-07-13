No Cardinals D-lineman cracks top interior defender list

The Arizona Cardinals believe in the defensive linemen they have. They did little this offseason to address it, re-signing Michael Dogbe and adding Kingsley Keke to small contracts. They did not use a draft pick on a defensive lineman either.

They have J.J. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Zach Allen and Rashard Lawrence to man the starting jobs.

While Watt has been a star in the league, not even he cracks the list of the NFL’s top 12 interior defenders, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

The list includes two players in the NFC West and five players the Cardinals will face in 2022.

Watt only played in seven games last season before suffering a serious shoulder injury that kept him out until the Cardinals’ playoff loss in the first round.

His 2021 season ended with only 16 tackles and one sack, although he did have 10 quarterback hits and a slew of pressures in seven games. He is still incredibly impactful but he was not one of the best defensive linemen in the league.

Allen showed promise with a mostly healthy season for the first time in his career. He had 48 tackles, four sacks, 14 quarterback hits, an interception, three fumble recoveries and one defensive score.

The Cardinals are very high on nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, but he has dealt with lower-leg injuries each of his first two seasons in the league. His promise is why they have not gone out to get a veteran nose tackle.

Their depth includes Dogbe, Keke and Leki Fotu.

Watt is the biggest star of the group but the rest are mostly unknowns in the league. They are hoping for solid, consistent play from most players, but getting big contributions from Allen and Watt.

With big seasons, perhaps in a year from now, Allen can make his debut and Watt can make his return to the top interior defenders in the NFL.

