When reporters asked Washington coach Ron Rivera about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton after the Patriots released him, Rivera said that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team’s starting quarterback.

Pending the results of a Monday MRI, Fitzpatrick may not be. So will that create an opening for Newton?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Washington Football Team isn’t there yet with Newton. If Fitzpatrick is out, Taylor Heinecke becomes the starter and Kyle Allen becomes the backup.

If the injury bug continues to bite, things could change. One big factor, as previously mentioned, would be the status of the relationship between Newton and coaches who currently are with Washington and who previously were with Carolina, when Newton was there.

No Cam Newton for Washington, yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk