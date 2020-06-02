No California camp for Dallas Cowboys: NFL says training camps will be held at team facilities due to coronavirus

Once upon a time, most NFL teams would travel somewhere for training camp.

For some it was to a college nearby, while other teams would hop a couple states over for August practices. Over the years, more teams have settled for the convenience of having camps at home, with their locker room facilities and equipment right there.

This year, teams won’t have a choice.

According to multiple reports, the NFL told teams today that training camps are to be conducted at their own facilities due to coronavirus concerns. While that won’t affect every team and it isn’t a surprise, it is notable to some teams and will probably be bad news to fans who are used to going to their favorite team’s training camp off site.

Cowboys among teams to travel for camp

The Dallas Cowboys are probably the most notable team that still travels for training camp. They pack up and go to Oxnard, Calif. Oxnard is overrun for a few weeks by Cowboys fans, who presumably give a big boost to the local economy.

This year, the Cowboys will stay home at Frisco, Texas. Dallas has a state-of-the-art facility and from a football standpoint they won’t be missing anything. But an annual tradition will be lost.

Other teams usually head out for training camp, including the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe next year that tradition will return.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, left, gives autographs to fans at the team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif. last year. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

What will training camps look like?

Of course, there still are some questions about whether training camps and practices happen at all.

The league is still in the process of slowly reopening amid coronavirus. Team facilities still haven’t been opened for coaches and players. Training camps don’t start until late July, so there is time to figure out how to conduct camps. But it has seemed pretty clear for a while that traditional training camps wouldn’t be happening this summer.

This season will look different in a few ways, and that extends to the start of preseason practice.

