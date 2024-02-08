No Bulls players included in All-Star weekend for the first time since 1980

With the full participant list set for all the activities included in this year's NBA All-Star weekend, the Bulls are officially left out of the weekend festivities.

There won't be a single Bulls player participating in any weekend event for the first time since 1980. For the last 43 years --- except for the 1999 game canceled because of the NBA lockout --- the Bulls have had at least one player participating in the weekend events.

No Bulls player was given the nod for the All-Star game this season. And no one from the squad is competing in the Rising Stars game, the skills contest, the 3-point contest, or the dunk contest.

DeMar DeRozan stands as the last Bulls player to participate in the weekend when he was selected for his sixth All-Star game (second with the Bulls) in 2023. Former Bulls players Mac McClung (dunk contest) and Lauri Markkanen (3-point contest) will participate in this year's All-Star weekend festivities.

Here's the long list of Bulls participants in every NBA All-Star weekend since 1980. For clarity, this list includes just one member from each season. For example, Craig Hodges' 3-point contest appearances/victories from 1990-92 aren't listed. Just one player from each year to satiate the streak. (Key: AS = All-Star game, RS = Rising Stars game, others noted. H/T NBC Sports Chicago's Kevin Anderson.)

2023- AS- DeRozan 2022- AS- DeRozan, LaVine 2021- AS- LaVine 2020- RS- Wendell Carter Jr 2019- RS- Markkanen 2018- RS- Markkanen 2017- AS- Butler 2016- AS- Butler 2015- AS- Butler, Gasol 2014- AS- Noah 2013- AS- Deng 2012- AS- Deng, Rose 2011- AS- Rose 2010- AS- Rose 2009- RS- Rose 2008- Duhon in team event “Shooting Stars” with BJ Armstrong and Candace Dupree 2007- Tyrus Thomas- Slam Dunk 2006- RS- Deng, Gordon, Nocioni 2005- RS-Deng, Gordon, Hinrich 2004- RS- Hinrich 2003- RS- Chandler, Williams 2002- RS- Fizer 2001- RS- Brand, El-Amin 2000- RS- Brand 1999- Game cancelled- lockout 1998- AS- Jordan 1997- AS- Jordan, Pippen 1996- AS- Jordan, Pippen 1995- AS- Pippen 1994- AS- Pippen 1993- AS- Jordan, Pippen 1992- AS- Jordan, Pippen 1991- AS- Jordan 1990- AS- Jordan, Pippen 1989- AS- Jordan 1988- AS- Jordan 1987- AS- Jordan 1986- AS- Jordan 1985- AS- Jordan 1984- Orlando Woolridge, Slam Dunk contest 1983- AS- Reggie Theus 1982- AS- Artis Gilmore 1981- AS- Theus 1980- NONE (though future Bull Bill Cartwright played for the Knicks)

