No Bulls players included in All-Star weekend for the first time since 1980

With the full participant list set for all the activities included in this year's NBA All-Star weekend, the Bulls are officially left out of the weekend festivities.

There won't be a single Bulls player participating in any weekend event for the first time since 1980. For the last 43 years --- except for the 1999 game canceled because of the NBA lockout --- the Bulls have had at least one player participating in the weekend events.

No Bulls player was given the nod for the All-Star game this season. And no one from the squad is competing in the Rising Stars game, the skills contest, the 3-point contest, or the dunk contest.

DeMar DeRozan stands as the last Bulls player to participate in the weekend when he was selected for his sixth All-Star game (second with the Bulls) in 2023. Former Bulls players Mac McClung (dunk contest) and Lauri Markkanen (3-point contest) will participate in this year's All-Star weekend festivities.

Here's the long list of Bulls participants in every NBA All-Star weekend since 1980. For clarity, this list includes just one member from each season. For example, Craig Hodges' 3-point contest appearances/victories from 1990-92 aren't listed. Just one player from each year to satiate the streak. (Key: AS = All-Star game, RS = Rising Stars game, others noted. H/T NBC Sports Chicago's Kevin Anderson.)

2023- AS- DeRozan

2022- AS- DeRozan, LaVine

2021- AS- LaVine

2020- RS- Wendell Carter Jr

2019- RS- Markkanen

2018- RS- Markkanen

2017- AS- Butler

2016- AS- Butler

2015- AS- Butler, Gasol

2014- AS- Noah

2013- AS- Deng

2012- AS- Deng, Rose

2011- AS- Rose

2010- AS- Rose

2009- RS- Rose

2008- Duhon in team event “Shooting Stars” with BJ Armstrong and Candace Dupree

2007- Tyrus Thomas- Slam Dunk

2006- RS- Deng, Gordon, Nocioni

2005- RS-Deng, Gordon, Hinrich

2004- RS- Hinrich

2003- RS- Chandler, Williams

2002- RS- Fizer

2001- RS- Brand, El-Amin

2000- RS- Brand

1999- Game cancelled- lockout

1998- AS- Jordan

1997- AS- Jordan, Pippen

1996- AS- Jordan, Pippen

1995- AS- Pippen

1994- AS- Pippen

1993- AS- Jordan, Pippen

1992- AS- Jordan, Pippen

1991- AS- Jordan

1990- AS- Jordan, Pippen

1989- AS- Jordan

1988- AS- Jordan

1987- AS- Jordan

1986- AS- Jordan

1985- AS- Jordan

1984- Orlando Woolridge, Slam Dunk contest

1983- AS- Reggie Theus

1982- AS- Artis Gilmore

1981- AS- Theus

1980- NONE (though future Bull Bill Cartwright played for the Knicks)

