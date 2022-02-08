‘No bueno, shank’: A Korn Ferry Tour player had his mom on the bag last week — she was mic’d up and the result was fantastic

Sometimes all we need is wholesome content and this is just that.

Clay Feagler had his mom on the bag last week for The Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour due to passport issues with his normal looper. Feagler finished the week in a tie for 25th, but the experience on the course with his mom will overshadow his performance.

Despite the good times, the relationship on the course has come to an end.

“It was a great run for four rounds. But unfortunately, I’m going to have to let you go,” Feagler said to his mom in the video.

There are countless great moments from this clip, check out the whole thing below.