No Broncos made PFF’s list of top 50 players in the NFL

Denver Broncos fans are optimistic about the team’s outlook for the 2022 season and beyond, but national pundits remain skeptical.

Broncos players got little love from EA Sports with mostly poor ratings in Madden NFL 23, and they didn’t get any love from Pro Football Focus in a recent list of the top 50 players in the NFL today.

PFF’s list of the top 50 players in the league didn’t include any Denver players, not even quarterback Russell Wilson. The QBs who did make the list: Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Pat Surtain were also snubbed on PFF’s list. But Simmons was recently ranked second among safeties and Surtain is ranked 11th among cornerbacks by Touchdown Wire.

Touchdown Wire also ranked Wilson eighth among quarterbacks and Javonte Williams third among running backs going into the 2022 season.

So players in Denver are getting some respect from national pundits, but it’s not across the board. If Wilson helps the Broncos return to the playoffs this year, perhaps the team will get more national recognition in 2023.

