No Broja interest and Toffees steadfast over Branthwaite

[Getty Images]

Everton are not interested in a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, contrary to reports.

There were suggestions that the Toffees had been in discussions with the Blues about a £30m move for the 22-year-old Albania forward, but the Merseysiders simply do not have that money to spend because of financial restrictions and the uncertainty over their takeover.

A number of parties have expressed interest in buying the club from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and it remains to be seen who can agree a period of exclusivity after the attempted takeover by 777 Partners fell through.

Sean Dyche's side have not offered a deal to Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is out contract this summer, while speculation about a move for Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele is also out of the question.

Meanwhile, the European Championship begins this week but Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will not be there after surprisingly missing out on a place in the England squad.

The 21-year-old centre-back is their prized asset and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but have received no bids so far.

Everton are making plans for him to remain with the club next season and have not set an asking price, while it would need a 'mega' offer to even consider selling the player.