No broadcasting career yet: Ex-Panthers TE Greg Olsen signs one-year deal with Seahawks

When Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers parted ways, it seemed like his next move would be to the broadcast booth. He has been dabbling in that role even during his playing career.

A job as a color analyst will have to wait, because the Seattle Seahawks think Olsen still has at least one more productive season left. The Seahawks signed Olsen to a one-year, $7 million deal with $5.5 million guaranteed on Tuesday according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Olsen will turn 35 in March, but he had plenty of interest when he became a free agent.

Greg Olsen lands in Seattle

Injuries have been an issue for Olsen for years, and that’s unlikely to change as he gets older. But it didn’t stop teams from bidding for his services.

Schefter reported the Seahawks beat the Bills, Seahawks and Redskins for Olsen. Olsen had met with all four teams.

Olsen had a remarkable run with the Panthers, but has missed 18 games the past three seasons. He did play 14 games in 2019 with 597 yards and two touchdowns.

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) has signed with the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Seahawks paid up for Olsen

The Panthers were willing to move on because they have Ian Thomas, a young replacement, waiting in the wings. Olsen’s health and declining production clearly moved them to make a change.

The Seahawks have been searching for a difference-making tight end. Last season Will Dissly was off to a good start before a season-ending injury. Olsen should be a good pairing with Russell Wilson. They gave Olsen a healthy contract too: Olsen’s $7 million deal puts him 12th in the NFL among tight ends, on average.

Olsen could have made a career move. He has called NFL and XFL games on Fox. Fox reportedly is leaving the door open for him when he’s ready to retire. It’ll have to wait another year.

