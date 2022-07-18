No breakout for Steelers RB Najee Harris according to ESPN

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus put out his list of the top candidates to break out in their second NFL season on ESPN this week and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris didn’t make the cut.

Guys like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore made the cut but Harris got left out. Why? I assume it is because compared to the rest of the names on this list, Harris had a huge rookie campaign. Harris finished fourth in the NFL last season with 1,200 rushing yards and in addition to 74 receptions for 467 receiving yards. Harris also had 10 total touchdowns.

But don’t think he still can’t make a huge leap this season. Pittsburgh has made significant improvements to the offensive line which should really help Harris improve on his 3.9 yards per carry. This will translate into more long runs and potentiall double-digit rushing scores.

List