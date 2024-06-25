'A no-brainer' to keep Young, or is he 'too old'?

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Ashley Young signing a one-year contract extension at Everton.

Here are some of your responses:

Chris: Not so sure. He was full of errors last season. We should be looking to 25-28-year-olds who want to be part of the Everton narrative and will be in future years at our new ground. Maybe Dyche is looking for experience in our defence with Coleman injured a lot. We need to be buying youthful experience now.

Spider: Ashley had a good season, bags of experience and versatility. So another season is a no-brainer. A lot of clubs would want him, so it's good business in my opinion.

Tony: Too old and a liability. We should have got rid at the end of the season and kept the younger squad players.

Stephen: Ashley Young is a liability, he will concede fouls and penalties costing us points. He has a wealth of experience but his time is past and extending his contract is a mistake. Instead of wasting money on him, we should spend it on a young back-up for Mykolenko.