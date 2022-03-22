It was a ‘no brainer’ for Jamil Douglas to sign with Giants

The New York Giants added another offensive lineman to their roster with the signing of offensive guard Jamil Douglas, which was made official on Monday.

Douglas projects to be a strong depth piece for the Giants as he enters his eighth season in the NFL. He, recently being in Buffalo during the 2021 season, will rejoin Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as new members of the Giants.

Due to this connection with the general manager and head coach, Douglas joining Big Blue seemed like a perfect fit.

“Really, this is the best opportunity for myself and my family. I want to be a part of an organization that has a lot of pride and I know with this coaching staff they are looking to bring it to that point,” Douglas told reporters. “So, when an opportunity presented itself, for me, it was really a no brainer just looking at the guys that are in this building and the goals they are trying to accomplish.”

Douglas is now another member of this great migration of players from the Buffalo Bills to join the Giants. The Giants have signed his former teammates Jon Feliciano and Matt Breida, both whom he has a connection with as the former was a fellow member of the Bills’ offensive line and the latter is a running back he blocked for.

However, for Douglas, a big factor was the migration of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson from Buffalo to East Rutherford.

“Coach Johnson is a great coach, man. I’ve been fortunate enough over my career to have some really good o-line coaches, really good coaches in general, but the thing about him is he’s going to instill confidence in his guys and he’s also going to coach you hard. That’s all you can ask for, really, as a player is to be coached hard. That’s how you get better,” Douglas said.

New York will need Johnson to transfer his success with the Bills to the Giants as their offensive line has been the worst part of the roster for some time now. There has been an inability to get a push in the run game or protect the quarterback, resulting in the Giants rarely scoring touchdowns in 2021.

