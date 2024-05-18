No body cam footage of Scottie Scheffler's arrest, Mayor Greenberg says

The city does not have body camera footage from the arrest of the world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, by Louisville Metro Police Det. Bryan Gillis, Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed Saturday morning.

"The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident," Greenberg said. "We will release footage that we have ... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler."

Scheffler was arrested and booked into Metro Corrections on Friday morning on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, according to his arrest citation and jail records.

He's since called the incident a "big misunderstanding," and returned to the tournament later that day.

No.1-ranked Scottie Scheffler on the 15th green at the 2024 PGA Championship second round Friday at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. May 17, 2024.

Greenberg said he didn't have certainty on whether Gillis was wearing a body cam at the time of the incident, but added that there was a "fixed camera" across the street during the arrest and footage will be released in the coming days.

The mayor declined to comment further on the case, including on whether there have been discussions about dismissing or reducing charges against Scheffler.

"Right now, the case is in the hands of our county attorney, and I will let the legal process play out," he said.

