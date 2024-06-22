‘There was no bluff’ – Didier Deschamps justifies not playing Kylian Mbappé

Speaking following France’s 0-0 draw against the Netherlands at a press conference attended by Get French Football News, Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps justified not giving captain Kylian Mbappé any minutes despite a lack of attacking impetus from his side.

“There was no bluff, he was getting better,” said Deschamps when asked about whether he had played mind games with opposing coach Ronald Koeman. “It’s important for me to know Kylian, the shock, and then to have to wear the mask and get used to it which changes the vision.”

Deschamps: ‘It was wise to leave Mbappé on the bench’

“Every day he is making progress but today after what happened yesterday and before that I thought it was wise to leave him on the bench,” said the France manager, justifying leaving his star man on the bench. “I am not concerned,” France boss Didier Deschamps said about his side’s failure to score in Mbappe’s absence. “It is just the name of the game. Sometimes you have countless chances and don’t hit the back of the net and sometimes it is the other way round.”

“I would be worried if there were not any chances. Efficiency at high-level football is important and it is something we can work on,” finished Deschamps.

