No Bills players among NFL leaders in Pro Bowl voting

The Buffalo Bills, the No. 1 seed in the AFC as things stand, have no players leading the way in voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The NFL released their latest update to voting for this year’s All-Star event and the Bills (10-3) are in the dark.

No Josh Allen, no Stefon Diggs.

Instead, the top-five teams in terms of votes received includes the:

The full position-by-position breakdown of leaders be found sorted by offense and defense below:

Defense

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 117,445 DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 153,846 DT AFC Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets 121,509 DT NFC Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia 91,749 OLB AFC Matthew Judon, New England 118,117 OLB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas 130,722 ILB AFC Nick Bolton, Kansas City 93,844 ILB NFC Jordyn Brooks, Seattle 88,932 CB AFC Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets 88,588 CB NFC Tariq Woolen, Seattle 116,554 SS AFC Derwin James, L.A. Chargers 111,776 SS NFC Harrison Smith, Minnesota 83,991 FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 113,792 FS NFC Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans 53,993 P AFC Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee 50,062 P NFC Tress Way, Washington 78,510 ST AFC Matthew Slater, New England 31,863 ST NFC Nick Bellore, Seattle 34,899 LS AFC Reid Ferguson, Buffalo 28,989 LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota 37,103

NFC

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES QB AFC Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 182,118 QB NFC Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia 147,956 RB AFC Derrick Henry, Tennessee 143,755 RB NFC Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants 150,683 FB AFC Alec Ingold, Miami 125,250 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 160,619 WR AFC Tyreek Hill, Miami 168,503 WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota 177,163 TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 170,034 TE NFC T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota 140,897 T AFC Terron Armstead, Miami 43,657 T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco 71,451 G AFC Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore 55,209 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 51,104 C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City 68,851 C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 105,182 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 115,450 K NFC Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay 64,471 RS AFC Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City 74,844 RS NFC Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota 70,115

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire