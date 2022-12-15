No Bills players among NFL leaders in Pro Bowl voting
The Buffalo Bills, the No. 1 seed in the AFC as things stand, have no players leading the way in voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
The NFL released their latest update to voting for this year’s All-Star event and the Bills (10-3) are in the dark.
No Josh Allen, no Stefon Diggs.
Instead, the top-five teams in terms of votes received includes the:
The full position-by-position breakdown of leaders be found sorted by offense and defense below:
Defense
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
DE
AFC
Myles Garrett, Cleveland
117,445
DE
NFC
Nick Bosa, San Francisco
153,846
DT
AFC
Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets
121,509
DT
NFC
Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia
91,749
OLB
AFC
Matthew Judon, New England
118,117
OLB
NFC
Micah Parsons, Dallas
130,722
ILB
AFC
Nick Bolton, Kansas City
93,844
ILB
NFC
Jordyn Brooks, Seattle
88,932
CB
AFC
Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets
88,588
CB
NFC
Tariq Woolen, Seattle
116,554
SS
AFC
Derwin James, L.A. Chargers
111,776
SS
NFC
Harrison Smith, Minnesota
83,991
FS
AFC
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
113,792
FS
NFC
Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans
53,993
P
AFC
Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
50,062
P
NFC
Tress Way, Washington
78,510
ST
AFC
Matthew Slater, New England
31,863
ST
NFC
Nick Bellore, Seattle
34,899
LS
AFC
Reid Ferguson, Buffalo
28,989
LS
NFC
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
37,103
NFC
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
QB
AFC
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
182,118
QB
NFC
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
147,956
RB
AFC
Derrick Henry, Tennessee
143,755
RB
NFC
Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants
150,683
FB
AFC
Alec Ingold, Miami
125,250
FB
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
160,619
WR
AFC
Tyreek Hill, Miami
168,503
WR
NFC
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
177,163
TE
AFC
Travis Kelce, Kansas City
170,034
TE
NFC
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota
140,897
T
AFC
Terron Armstead, Miami
43,657
T
NFC
Trent Williams, San Francisco
71,451
G
AFC
Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore
55,209
G
NFC
Zack Martin, Dallas
51,104
C
AFC
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
68,851
C
NFC
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
105,182
K
AFC
Justin Tucker, Baltimore
115,450
K
NFC
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay
64,471
RS
AFC
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City
74,844
RS
NFC
Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
70,115