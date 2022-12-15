No Bills players among NFL leaders in Pro Bowl voting

The Buffalo Bills, the No. 1 seed in the AFC as things stand, have no players leading the way in voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The NFL released their latest update to voting for this year’s All-Star event and the Bills (10-3) are in the dark.

No Josh Allen, no Stefon Diggs.

Instead, the top-five teams in terms of votes received includes the:

The full position-by-position breakdown of leaders be found sorted by offense and defense below:

Defense

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

DE

AFC

Myles Garrett, Cleveland

117,445

DE

NFC

Nick Bosa, San Francisco

153,846

DT

AFC

Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets

121,509

DT

NFC

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia

91,749

OLB

AFC

Matthew Judon, New England

118,117

OLB

NFC

Micah Parsons, Dallas

130,722

ILB

AFC

Nick Bolton, Kansas City

93,844

ILB

NFC

Jordyn Brooks, Seattle

88,932

CB

AFC

Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets

88,588

CB

NFC

Tariq Woolen, Seattle

116,554

SS

AFC

Derwin James, L.A. Chargers

111,776

SS

NFC

Harrison Smith, Minnesota

83,991

FS

AFC

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

113,792

FS

NFC

Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans

53,993

P

AFC

Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

50,062

P

NFC

Tress Way, Washington

78,510

ST

AFC

Matthew Slater, New England

31,863

ST

NFC

Nick Bellore, Seattle

34,899

LS

AFC

Reid Ferguson, Buffalo

28,989

LS

NFC

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

37,103

 

NFC

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

QB

AFC

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami

182,118

QB

NFC

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

147,956

RB

AFC

Derrick Henry, Tennessee

143,755

RB

NFC

Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants

150,683

FB

AFC

Alec Ingold, Miami

125,250

FB

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

160,619

WR

AFC

Tyreek Hill, Miami

168,503

WR

NFC

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

177,163

TE

AFC

Travis Kelce, Kansas City

170,034

TE

NFC

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota

140,897

T

AFC

Terron Armstead, Miami

43,657

T

NFC

Trent Williams, San Francisco

71,451

G

AFC

Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore

55,209

G

NFC

Zack Martin, Dallas

51,104

C

AFC

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

68,851

C

NFC

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

105,182

K

AFC

Justin Tucker, Baltimore

115,450

K

NFC

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay

64,471

RS

AFC

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City

74,844

RS

NFC

Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

70,115

 

