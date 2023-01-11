No Bills in first-ever ‘All-Pro team’ voted on only by players

The NFL Players Association released a first-ever on Wednesday. The NFLPA created a players only first-team All-Pro list as opposed to the traditional one voted on by media members.

In this new formula, the Buffalo Bills were not represented.

There were a few parameters for voting. Included in that: players could only vote on those in their open position or the ones they face on the field (i.e. O-lineman can voted for D-line, etc.).

Still, no Bills, despite the team’s 13-3 record and third-straight AFC East title.

Perhaps a little fuel to the fire ahead of the postseason?

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA will released a position-by-position top-five list in the coming weeks so there’s still a chance Buffalo gets recognized there.

Here’s the full rundown of players that were honored:

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire