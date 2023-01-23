No big 49ers injury updates after win over Cowboys

The 49ers on Sunday beat the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to the NFC championship game. While they left the game with the all-important win, they also got out for the second consecutive game with their health intact.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan in his postgame press conference said Charles Omenihu’s oblique injury was the only update on the injury front for San Francisco.

Omenihu exited to the locker room in the first quarter, then returned to the sideline in the second quarter before re-entering the game.

Getting through postseason games healthy is a huge win for a 49ers team that’s been hit with injury issues all year. They’ll now go into the NFC championship with a mostly healthy club barring any post-game injuries cropping up.

