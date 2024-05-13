‘There is no better person to lead this program’: Jan Jensen to become head coach of Iowa women’s basketball

With Lisa Bluder stepping down as the head coach of Iowa women’s basketball, there was shortly going to be a conversation regarding who her successor would be. The apple isn’t going to fall far from the tree.

Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen will become the new head coach of Iowa women’s basketball.

Jensen has been the associate head coach for the entirety of Lisa Bluder’s tenure. Jensen’s earned the nickname of the post-guru because she works directly with the post players and has trained some pretty great ones for nearly a quarter century.

Jensen released this statement earlier:

“I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa. That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her. I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created,” Jensen said. “I am now beyond elated to begin my new role and want to thank President Wilson and Beth for the opportunity to lead this program. I truly love The University of Iowa and I am profoundly honored and excited to continue building on our success. The support we have in every realm from our administration, donors, alumni and fans is unmatched and I am so proud to be a part of this special university.”

“There is no better person to lead this program than Jan Jensen,” Lisa Bluder said. “I am thrilled she will have the opportunity to build on the foundation established. I’m committed to help her, and her staff, in whatever capacity they need moving forward.”

